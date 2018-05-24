Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOUGH NUTS: Amy Ratcliffe and Daniel Bennett compete at the 2018 Tough Mudder after raising $3000 for beyondblue.
TOUGH NUTS: Amy Ratcliffe and Daniel Bennett compete at the 2018 Tough Mudder after raising $3000 for beyondblue.
News

Shock suicide drives couple to tackle Tough Mudder

Annie Caughey
by
24th May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA is losing too many young lives to suicide, and it seems no one is immune to the darkness of conditions like depression and anxiety.

The issues surrounding mental health can often be muffled by the pressures of modern life, but one Caloundra resident is giving her voice to the cause.

Amy Ratcliffe lost her beloved friend Shane Collins to suicide earlier this year.

She said the shocking news not only left her and fiance Daniel Bennett heartbroken, it rocked residents throughout the region.

When Mrs Ratcliffe first heard that mental health charity beyondblue would be the sole beneficiary of this year's Tough Mudder, she instantly signed up.

 

TOUGH NUTS: Amy Ratcliffe and Daniel Bennett competing at the 2018 Tough Mudder after raising $3,000 for Beyond Blue
TOUGH NUTS: Amy Ratcliffe and Daniel Bennett competing at the 2018 Tough Mudder after raising $3,000 for Beyond Blue

 

"That's what really stimulated us. If someone like Shane was in that situation, then anybody is at risk," she said.

The course was a gruelling 20km stretch of unforgiving high walls, mud crawls and other obstacles, but with the memory of Shane in the back of their minds, the pair said they never lost sight of focus.

"In the lead-up to the race we watched the video from Shane's service to remember why we were doing it," she said.

They successfully completed the course in just under five hours and, while they raised over $3000 that will be directly donated to the charity, the real achievement for the couple was bringing the mental health conversation into the public spotlight. If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health problems, phone Lifeline on 131114.

To donate to Amy and Daniel's cause, visit bit.ly/amytoughmudder.

caloundra suicide tough mudder
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    premium_icon Clarence MP targeted over stance on unpaid contractors

    Politics Hand-wringing from Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis over the plight of the 23 unpaid Pacific Highway contracters in his electorate has made him a target.

    For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

    premium_icon For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

    News Online NAPLAN tests get a good rap from students and teachers

    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Footy player attacked with racist slur

    Rugby League "Someone in the crowd said 'get in the shed you useless black c---'"

    Local Partners