Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boxer Amir Khan said he was
Boxer Amir Khan said he was "shocked" after a simple Christmas photo of him and his family sparked outrage on social media.
Lifestyle

'Shocked' star reacts to Christmas photo fury

by Marc Mayo,The Sun
27th Dec 2019 7:26 AM

Boxer Amir Khan has confessed to being "shocked" by the abuse aimed at him by trolls over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas.

The family snap has drawn the ire of some followers as it depicts the avowed Muslim celebrating what is largely seen as a Christian holiday.

Former world boxing champion Khan and his fiancee Faryal Makhdoom, 28, were joined by daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one, in the cute photo, The Sun reports.

Wearing matching pyjamas, each family member donned a shirt with antlers and a red nose stitched on the front - Khan's reading "Daddy Deer".

But sick trolls targeted the Brit, 33, and his family and claimed they should not be enjoying Christmas.

One comment on the original Instagram post decried Khan as a "bloody disgrace to our religion".

Such responses prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits.

"Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'."

amir khan boxing christmas photo social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READY TO RUMBLE: Big guns in town for Lawrence Rodeo

        premium_icon READY TO RUMBLE: Big guns in town for Lawrence Rodeo

        Rodeo Some of the world’s best bull riders are in town for a huge Twilight Rodeo.

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should we have sport on Christmas?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should we have sport on Christmas?

        Sport Are we missing out on a prime sports slot or is it a justified break?

        Sport Year in Review: July

        premium_icon Sport Year in Review: July

        News Carnival time as a hometown hero rose up to make a life long dream come true.

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Food & Entertainment Too soon? Coles bring out traditional Easter treat one day after Christmas. Are you...