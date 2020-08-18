Menu
The scene of an alleged murder at Jasmine Street, Alexandra Hills.
Crime

Shocking allegations as woman charged with husband’s murder

by Alexandria Utting
18th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
A woman in her 60s accused of killing her husband in their Brisbane bayside home drugged the man with prescription medication before slitting his wrists, police will allege.

Judith Ann Venn, 66, briefly faced the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with the domestic violence murder of a 64-year-old Lance Hilton Venn at Alexandra Hills last Friday.

Murder charge after bayside death

It is believed the pair were married for more than 45 years and were retired.

The charges came after police attended a Jasmine St home at 10.30am on August 14, to find the man dead.

Police allege she put Mr Venn to sleep with medication before cutting his wrists with a blade.

The Courier-Mail understands the police will allege Venn also took the same medication and had to be resuscitated.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Emergency services were called to the home after another person arrived to find the pair.

Venn could not apply for bail because of the serious nature of the charges.

Defence solicitor Sam Wildermuth adjourned the matter until October 29.

The police investigation is ongoing.

