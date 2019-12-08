Bali thugs attack ‘beautiful soul’ during robbery

A Byron Bay woman is being rushed back to Australia after suffering life-threatening head injuries in a shocking attack by Bali motorbike bandits.

Emma Bell, 25, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain in the terrifying ordeal.

She was dragged for several metres, hit her head on the ground and was knocked unconscious after a motorcyclist snatched her bag as she walked down the street.

She had only recently moved to Bali to work as a hairdresser with shocked friends saying she had been 'living the dream'.

After being rushed to an intensive care unit in a Balinese hospital, Ms Bell's family was desperately trying to secure a medevac flight to Perth where she was due to be attended by leading neurosurgeons.

Friends have organised a GoFundMe page to help cover Ms Bell's medical costs.

Page creator Emi Thompson said she was in shock that her friend's Bali dream had been instantly turned in to a nightmare.

"She is one of the most beautiful souls I know," she wrote.

"She would give all she could if it was someone she knew was in great need of help.

"We just want her to recover the best she can so she can be healthy again.

"It's oh so scary. We all in utter shock!"

Friends described her as a 'shining light' as they rushed to donate to the funding campaign, which has a target of $100,000.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade would not confirm whether the family had been successful in gaining a medevac out of Bali, but said they were 'providing consular assistance to an Australian woman in Indonesia and her family'.