Shocking dash cam video: Road safety reminder

Police plead for road safety

WITH NSW Police in the first week of their Operation Safe Arrival, Clarence Valley drivers are reminded that police will be out in force over the Christmas and New Year period.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the need to be safe on the road should be fresh in everyone's mind after the head-on collision that killed David and Carol Emert.

"We want everyone on our roads to get to their destination," Acting Insp Williams said.

"We ask everyone to slow down and be careful when they're on the road, especially now during the busy time of the year.

"Motorists should be mindful there will be more traffic and should plan their trips to allow a bit more time. Also allow for delays with roadworks, as there are a lot of them around the area at the moment.

"We don't want people rushing, so please take it easy and have regular breaks, stretch the legs and get something to eat.

"There's statistics that show people get complacent when they're within 10km of their destination and they relax, so it's important to remain vigilant at all times on the road."

A video shared on Dash Cam Owners Australia is also sending out the Christmas safety warning.

It shows a truck driving along a highway when a car attempts to over take it, not realising there are two cars heading straight towards it.

The truck has to swerve off the road, allowing the car to makes its way back into the correct lane so it doesn't collide with the two oncoming cars.

With more than 115,000 views, it is a stark reminder to be extra cautious on the roads this Christmas whether you are driving along a highway or through the middle of town.

Acting Insp Williams said police will also be targeting drink drivers during their state-wide operation.

"People need to be mindful that if they're going to have a drink, they need to have a plan B," he said.

"If you're going out to a Christmas party or to have a few drinks, leave the car at home. That's the safest option if you know you're going to be drinking."

Operation Safe Arrival, the State's Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, started at 12.01am on Friday 15 December, and will continue until 11.59pm on Monday 1 January 2018.

There are more police on the roads targeting drivers for dangerous behaviours that have lead to loss of life, including; speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use, and not wearing seatbelts.

>> SEE ALSO: Men make up 74% of the nation's road fatalities

FAST FACTS

1 in 5 road fatalities involved a speeding driver

1 in 4 road fatalities involved a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol

40 fatalities and 2171 people injured from traffic crashes during last year's 50-day campaign

506 000 RBTs and 7842 drug tests were conducted during last year's campaign

$378 and three demerit points is the current first offence fine for using your mobile phone while operating a vehicle

