Shocking find in children’s book

A children's book allegedly containing 300g of meth hidden among chillies has been uncovered by police.

Australian Border Force officers intercepted a parcel from Canada at a Perth air cargo depot on Sunday and found anomalies after it underwent an x-ray.

When they deconstructed the book and peeled the covers back they discovered the inner lining was coated with powdered chillies.

They will allege that when they then drilled into the book they found 300g of meth.

The children’s book went through an x-ray machine. Picture: Australian Border Force

Rossiter McQueen, 32, has since been charged with drug trafficking after Australian Federal Police conducted a search warrant of a Perth home.

Police will allege that when they arrived at the home, the package - which was delivered without the illicit drugs - had been opened and the contents were being separated.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $225,000 and the amount seized equates to an estimated 3000 street deals.

Police also allegedly found about $7000 cash and a small amount of cannabis at the man's home.

When the book covers were peeled back, officers discovered the inner lining coated with powdered chillies. Picture: Australian Border Force

AFP Western Commander John Tanti said West Australians were estimated to consume about 1482.7kg of meth annually.

"Too many people are wasting money on illicit drugs - delivering profits to criminals who prey on our communities and who do not care about the health and social harms they cause, or the drug-related crime," he said.

McQueen faced Perth Magistrates' Court today and laid down in the dock, complaining that he did not feel well.

He has been remanded in custody.

Police then began to dismantle it. Picture: Australian Border Force