Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Offbeat

Shocking find inside kids' snack

23rd Oct 2018 1:50 PM

ADAM Walsh wasn't expecting to find anything unusual when he bought a box of classic kids' chips at the supermarket.

But when he opened a packet of Burger Rings on Monday night, he found something disgusting.

Instead of digging in to his onion ring-like snack, Mr Walsh was revolted by the sight of a mouldy packet of chips.

 

Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.
Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.

The box of chips was purchased from Woolworths at Sippy Downs on Saturday, so Mr Walsh had no concern of them being out-of-date.

"I couldn't find a use by date on the individual packet," he said.

Has this ever happened to you? Let us know in the comments.

burger rings food safety woolworths
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    40+ events during Jacaranda Festival 2018

    40+ events during Jacaranda Festival 2018

    Whats On Are you wondering what's on during the 2018? We have compiled a list of more than 40 fun-filled events from October 27 until November 4 2018

    Firies take on a race to the top of Sydney

    premium_icon Firies take on a race to the top of Sydney

    News Valley firefighters fight motor neurone disease

    Petition calls for charges against GP to be dropped

    premium_icon Petition calls for charges against GP to be dropped

    Crime 'We do it because we cannot abide children being raped'

    Young guns lead the way for new-look Harwood

    premium_icon Young guns lead the way for new-look Harwood

    Cricket HARWOOD turn the screws in low-scoring season opener.

    Local Partners