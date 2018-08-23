Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teenagers’ disgusting bus stop attack

23rd Aug 2018 8:45 AM

 

SICKENING footage has emerged showing a group of teenagers beating an old man at a Sydney bus stop.

In the video, which was posted to Instagram and is being shared among concerned Sydney teens, a young male in a grey hoodie can be seen getting into an argument with the elderly man at a bus stop in Castle Hill, in Sydney's northwest.

The teenager got into an argument with an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.
The teenager got into an argument with an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.

The teen stumbles backwards, and another teenage male in a red beanie then runs up and pushes the man to the ground.

The two young men proceed to kick the old man while he's on the ground, while a female onlooker screams "No!"

The shocking footage shows two young teenagers beating up an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.
The shocking footage shows two young teenagers beating up an old man at a bus stop in Sydney's northwest.

NSW Police said the incident took place on 18 August about 8.50pm.

"A 70-year-old Cherrybrook man became involved in an argument with young people at a bus shelter on Old Castle Hill Road," a police spokesman said.

"The argument turned physical, the older man fell to the ground.

"Two 16-year-old males allegedly kicked the older man in the stomach.

"Female members of the group went to the assistance of the older man, but he declined medical treatment."

A 16-year-old male was arrested at the scene, and police identified a second young person involved.

Inquiries are continuing.

attack editors picks elderly police teens

Top Stories

    If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    premium_icon If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    Opinion The loud reaction and defensiveness that discharges from Australia whenever the country is called out on racism is telling enough

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

    News "I have made this decision because my community is fed up"

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Clarence Valley Fire update

    Environment Find out the latest news on fires across the Clarence Valley

    • 23rd Aug 2018 8:12 AM

    Local Partners