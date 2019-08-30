Shocking images of dam as drought worsens

SHOCKING: GeoSciences Australia has captured this satellite image of Tenterfield Dam as it currently sits on August 28, 2019.

SHOCKING: GeoSciences Australia has captured this satellite image of Tenterfield Dam as it currently sits on August 28, 2019. GeoSciences Australia

IT IS a shocking image.

On May 31, 2017 satellites captured imagery of the then-lush Tenterfield area.

Just 15 months later, the satellite once again photographed the area on August 21, 2018.

But this time the lush green pastures were gone, and the imagery showed a land gripped by severe drought conditions.

According to Weatherzone, since the start of 2019, the Tenterfield region has only received 209.2mm all year, while the area would usually receive approximately 532.6mm by August.

With nearby village Jennings set to move to Critical Water Restrictions from September 1, and no rain having fallen in Tenterfield in recent months, drought conditions are expected to worsen for the shire as summer approaches.

Tenterfield Dam is currently at 32 per cent capacity and decreasing, according to Tenterfield Shire Council.

A council document released earlier this year in June outlined a grim future for the township, with the worst case scenario being Tenterfield could run out of water in less than 200 days.

The report forecasts that without significant rain, the town's drinking water supply could run dry on January 4, 2020 while the best case scenario is June 4 2020.

"The best case scenario, despite topping up with the Shirley Park bore water, will be less than 360 days," it states.

Tenterfield is now only 120 days out from "day zero", and while the recent arrival of Rural Aid's mobile desalination plant has eased the pressure on the community by contributing extra 75,000 litres of fresh drinking water each day, the weather forecast continues to show the dry spell continuing.