Shocking insult spotted on pub receipt

An unhappy bar patron in Rio de Janeiro is going for the jugular after receiving an unwanted piece of attention from the venue's staff.

After a meal with her husband and friends, Brazilian woman Patricia Melo was disgusted to see the words "moça do peitão", roughly translating to "girl with big t**s", on her table's bill. Ms Melo shared a snap of the receipt on social media and lashed the employee responsible for the message.

"Total abuse and disrespect. I never imagined this would happen in my life," the irate 42-year old wrote.

"It is harassment for me as a customer! Don't joke. Don't even think it's funny. It could be with you! I'm a woman and I deserve respect."

Ms Melo said the bar's manager offered an apology after she complained, and said the behaviour in question was "common" at the venue.

She is now reportedly seeking legal action against the establishment.

The unwanted comment left by bar staff has spawned a legal battle.

Parent company Ambev was forced to make a statement as the heat grew from Ms Melo's incident on social media.

The Brazilian brewing giant, which employs over 46,000 people, apologised for the unfortunate event and confirmed they took the "appropriate measures" against the staff involved.

The Ambev spokesperson also assured they would be "reinforcing their training" to avoid another similar public relations disaster.

"As soon as we heard about the incident, we talked to the client to apologise," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We deeply regret the occurrence of this situation - which does not reflect respect, which is one of our main values - and we publicly reinforce our apology.

"We also inform that we have investigated the case internally and we adopted the appropriate measures with the employees involved, as well as we are reinforcing the training with the whole team so that situations like this do not happen again."

