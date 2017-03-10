Shocking lifejacket statistics

TRANSPORT for NSW released a major NSW boating incident report, revealing 85% of the 105 recreational boaters presumed drowned since 2007 weren't wearing a lifejacket.

At the same time, lifejacket safety campaigns have seen lifejacket wear rates surge from nine to 45% and the recreational boating fatal incident rate continues to trend downward. These are among the key findings from new report Boating Incidents in NSW; Statistical Report for the 10-year period ended June 30, 2016.

With February the peak month for fatalities over the past decade (18.3%), the report is a timely reminder for recreational boaties to keep heeding the key messages of wearing lifejackets, keeping an eye on weather and water conditions, always driving at a safe speed, avoiding alcohol while boating and maintaining a proper lookout at all times.

Transport Centre for Marine Safety's Neil Patchett says around two million people take to the water across NSW each year.

"Following the waterway rules and advice is essential for keeping everyone safe," he said.

Lifejackets must now be worn on smaller vessels at night, offshore, on alpine waters and when alone, and by children under 12.

On latest figures, there were 11 boating related fatalities in the year to June 30, 2016. The numbers are down on the 10-year average of 17. This figure is also more than 25% lower than the 2014-15 financial year.

These downward trends continue when comparing serious injuries to the previous year. Serious injuries are nearly 35% lower than the 10-year average while total incidents are also down.

"Most waterway-related deaths were the result of capsizing, falling overboard or towing incidents such as water skiing," Mr Patchett said.