Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Middlemount Coal mine in Central Queensland.
Middlemount Coal mine in Central Queensland. Melanie Whiting
News

Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

Melanie Whiting
by
27th Jun 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CFMEU says the shocking death of a worker at the Middlemount coal mine Wednesday afternoon must serve as a "wake-up call" for improving safety and practices.

Middlemount Coal confirmed the death of the mine worker at its site on Wednesday afternoon.

It marks the third death this year in a Queensland coal mine.

The miner was killed after a high wall collapsed on the excavator he was inside.

"On behalf of the whole union, we extend our sincere condolences to the worker's family, friends and co-workers. The worker was not a member of the union," CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said.

"Union safety inspectors are on site and will conduct a thorough, independent investigation."

Mr Smyth has called for the industry to probe safety culture and practices.

"It must be a wake-up call to the industry to look closely at the safety culture and practices across our coal mines," he said.

"Workers must be empowered to stand up and speak out on safety matters without the fear of reprisal."

More Stories

cfmeu cfmeu mining and energy queensland coal editors picks middlemount coal middlemount mine mine death mine worker mining mining death
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    premium_icon Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    Council News 'I know the Glenreagh Pool doesn't make money, but sometimes council has to provide services to a community despite the costs'

    Here's why your rates are set to increase

    premium_icon Here's why your rates are set to increase

    Council News Council will begin taking more from ratepayers from next Monday

    Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News Learn more about the aspiring young ladies each day

    Coutts Crossing a hallmark of success

    premium_icon Coutts Crossing a hallmark of success

    Music Adam Harvey next in line for village venue