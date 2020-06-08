Shocking moment as gunman drives car through US protests

Video footage has emerged of the moment a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.

At least one person was injured in the shocking incident (watch above).

The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by a reporter for The Seattle Times showed part of the scene in the city's Capitol Hill neighbourhood, where demonstrators have gathered for days near a police precinct.

Police later said the suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

It comes as American politicians have vowed to "de-fund" and even "dismantle" police forces as huge Black Lives Matter protests continued across the US and rallies turned violent against cops in the UK.

In a stunning development, nine of 12 members of Minneapolis City Council have vowed to "dismantle" their city's police force, which is at the centre of the George Floyd protests after a white cop knelt on the black man's neck. Floyd died in custody.

The Minneapolis Police Force is the same one that produced Mohamed Noor - the cop who shot dead Australian Justine Damond.

The Mayors of New York and Los Angeles have also declared they will "de-fund" their police forces - reduce their funding - in line with the demands of protesters.

The nation is now set to see a major backlash from the country's powerful police unions.

In incredible scenes, the youthful Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, was publicly humiliated by protesters when he refused their demand to close down the city's police force. He had to do a "walk of shame" through booing protesters as he left the scene, clearly shattered and upset.

Members of the council later said they would move to dismantle the police force anyway.

Meanwhile, anti-racism protests in Britain have been "subverted by thuggery", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, warning those responsible will be held to account after disturbing images of injured police emerged.

"People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police," Mr Johnson said.

"These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account."