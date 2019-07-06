Shocking moment vehicle lands upside down in car park
A woman has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital following a dramatic accident which saw her car land on its roof in a shopping centre car park.
The woman lost control of the car on the Southport Nerang Road at 8.20am before it collided with a pole and flipped, landing in the car park in front of startled shoppers.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene, later transporting the woman to hospital in a stable condition.
Nobody else was injured in the accident.