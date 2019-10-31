Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Royal commission finds aged care is a ‘shocking tale of neglect’.
Royal commission finds aged care is a ‘shocking tale of neglect’.
Health

‘Shocking neglect’ in aged care system

by Megan Neil
31st Oct 2019 6:24 PM

Australia's aged care system is a shocking tale of neglect, royal commissioners say.

The aged care royal commissioners say aged care services are underfunded, mostly poorly managed and all too often unsafe and seemingly uncaring.

They want urgent action to provide more support to allow older Australians to remain in their homes, address the overuse of chemical restraints in aged care and stop younger people with disabilities being stuck in aged care.

The commission's interim report released on Thursday found the system fails to meet the needs of older, and often very vulnerable, people.

The commissioners said the system does not deliver uniformly safe and quality care for older people, and is unkind and uncaring towards them.

"It is a shocking tale of neglect," commissioners Richard Tracey - who died earlier this month - and Lynelle Briggs wrote.

The system is woefully inadequate, they said.

"The neglect that we have found in this royal commission to date is far from the best that can be done.

"Rather, it is a sad and shocking system that diminishes Australia as a nation."

The commission plans to recommend a fundamental overhaul of the aged care system in its final report.

 

Royal Commissioners Richard Tracey and Lynelle Briggs. Picture: Kelly Barnes/AAP
Royal Commissioners Richard Tracey and Lynelle Briggs. Picture: Kelly Barnes/AAP

 

Stakeholders have repeatedly called for significant increases in government funding to address the problems in the sector, without waiting for the final report in November 2020.

The commissioners said short-term solutions at best temporarily stave off the worst problems and, at worst, produce another set of unintended outcomes requiring further inquiries and reviews and further injections of public funds, without addressing the underlying causal factors.

"These limited interventions are not enough to deliver an aged care system that meets the needs of older people."

However, it said there was no reason to delay action in reducing the waiting list for home care packages, responding to the over-reliance on chemical restraints and stopping the flow of younger people with disability going into aged care.

aged care royal commission seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        premium_icon McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Thursday

        Whats On Ahead of their special One Acoustic Night gig at the Saraton Theatre, Molly and Brooke McClymont share what Jacaranda Festival means to them

        GHOSTS DENIED: Grafton left disappointed after NSWRL snub

        premium_icon GHOSTS DENIED: Grafton left disappointed after NSWRL snub

        Rugby League The Ghosts are searching for answers after a brutal email from NSWRL

        • 31st Oct 2019 5:00 PM
        Deadly duo rack up the runs as Tuc-Cop topple Westlawn

        premium_icon Deadly duo rack up the runs as Tuc-Cop topple Westlawn

        Cricket The potent pair were too hot to handle last night at the crease.

        Award-winning author back to feel the Jacaranda Magic

        premium_icon Award-winning author back to feel the Jacaranda Magic

        Books Dannika Patterson returns to Grafton for Jacaranda Festival