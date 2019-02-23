Shocking number of drivers busted for speeding in Ulmarra

AN INTENSE campaign driven by Ulmarra residents and supported by The Daily Examiner has been justified by figures that almost 50 drivers per day are now being caught speeding through the village.

The Daily Examiner can reveal figures from NSW Department of Revenue show that 2039 drivers have been snapped by the newly installed speed cameras that were installed in November.

To make the revelation worse, the figures only range from December 17, when the camera was switched on to issue fines, until February 1.

A Roads and Maritime Spokeswoman said the camera, which was installed on November 17, was set to a period where a warning letter was issued for infringements for the first month, with fines issued from December 17.

Long-time proponent of a speed camera in the village Ryan Brown said the figures showed that the concerned residents weren't just a bunch of "whingers".

"The figures don't surprise me at all. I knew there was a problem there, and has been for a long time," he said.

"When it's official, and the figures weren't a rough guess anymore, you sit back and think 'Wow!'"

"It's good proof of an issue and that we are not just whingers."

Mr Brown said many residents who were vocal on the issue were still copping retribution, with some outlaw truck drivers still ripping exhaust brakes on and off near their houses, and making noise.

The figures show that 1595 of the drivers caught were driving southbound, with the remaining 444 travelling north.

A total of 1372 of the drivers caught speeding were exceeding the limit by less than 10km/h, 621 more than 10km/h over, 42 more than 20km/h over and four found to be more than 30km/h over the posted limit of 50km/h.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the statistics were alarming, and showed that the installation of the camera was justified and that the residents had a "fair dinkum complaint".

"It's staggering and amazing that people will ignore our speed, I'm flabbergasted to be honest."

And while the NSW Government was initially slow to act before agreeing to install the cameras in November after intense community campaigning, they have received a substantial windfall from the installation, raking in $492,799 in the 45-day period, something community members have suggested could be used for the betterment of the village.

"I think it's a legitimate argument," Mr Gulaptis said.

"They're the ones suffering from people breaking the law and maybe they should benefit from it."