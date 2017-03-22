Shocking photo of power of flood water

JUST in case you're still thinking that you can get through flood waters despite the warnings of all around, the Clarence/Nambucca SES have something to show you.

The regional SES unit posted a photo of the McCellands Bridge, near Nana Glen, with the deck of the bridge completely off.

Their message on the page is blunt. "A good example of why NSW SES stresses DO NOT drive through flood water, the deck of this bridge has been moved well of its foundations and normal alignment,” it says.

Earlier in the week, unit controller Caroline Ortel said they were still disappointed their message of not driving through flood waters was not getting through.

"We keep putting the messages out there but people still push the envelope and take the risk to cross flood water. That's a disappointing thing that there's still people who think they can make it."