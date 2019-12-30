Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Revellers are urged not to drunk walk home on New Year's Eve. photo: Ben Vos Productions
Revellers are urged not to drunk walk home on New Year's Eve. photo: Ben Vos Productions
Health

Shocking stat shows dangers of ‘drunk walk’ home

Felicity Ripper
30th Dec 2019 11:17 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REVELLERS have been urged to avoid drunk walking this New Year's Eve after new data revealed the number of pedestrian deaths in which alcohol was a factor.

Police statistics showed alcohol was a factor 27 deaths in Queensland since 2013, or one in six.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said it was sad to hear that alcohol was linked to such a large percentage of "senseless" pedestrian deaths.

"This New Year's Eve, we're reminding partygoers not to mix alcohol with making risky decisions as a pedestrian," Mr Spalding said.

"Most people consider walking a safe alternative to getting home after having a night out, but it's still incredibly dangerous.

"Alcohol impairs your decision-making skills, balance, co-ordination and reaction time and you need all of those things to cross the road safely.

"It's the same as we see in driving, the more alcohol a pedestrian has had, the higher the risk of them being struck on the road by a vehicle."

Before revellers hit the town, Mr Spalding urged them to consider how they would get home after ringing in the New Year.

"If you know you'll be drinking tonight and can't drive, consider the safest option now, and talk to your mates about how you'll get home at the end of the evening," he said.

"Book a rideshare in a safe location, ideally where you don't have to cross a road, or look for the closest taxi rank and hail a cab.

"That little bit of extra planning before you go out, could save your life, or one of your friends' lives."

More Stories

Show More
pedestrian deaths queensland police service racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crimes and courtroom drama that shocked the Clarence

        Crimes and courtroom drama that shocked the Clarence

        Crime From murder trials that captivated the region to drug raids and joy rides, take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories from 2019

        Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

        News Two men were reported to have left Coffs Harbour on a 5m dinghy

        Uber has arrived in Grafton

        premium_icon Uber has arrived in Grafton

        News Popular service begins operations in Clarence posing competition to taxis, but...

        Biggest council moments of 2019

        Biggest council moments of 2019

        Council News From the scar tree saga, pool closures and park openings we take a look back at the...