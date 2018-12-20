Menu
Shocking vision of highway smash

by Sophie Chirgwin
20th Dec 2018 8:43 PM
SHOCKING footage has been released of a truck ploughing into the back of a parked car on the Warrego Highway.

Luckily no one was seriously injured.

A body camera worn by a traffic police officer captured the horrific smash, which left witnesses stunned.

The incident occurred at about 8:20am this morning in North Ipswich on the Warrego Highway, the light truck ploughed into the back of a car parked on the shoulder before it ended up in the middle of a grassed median strip.

Police say the driver was lucky no one was seriously hurt, and he escaped the smash unscathed with a few minor injuries.

The vision serves as a reminder how deadly crashes can become when drivers are distracted even for just a moment.

"When you're travelling on the roads this holiday season, be aware of your surroundings and get home safely," police media say.

"Driving distracted is a Fatal Five for a very good reason."

The vision comes just over a week after Queensland Police Service launch their Christmas campaign which will see officers out in force with localised and statewide traffic operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Road Police Command Mike Keating last week said too many lives have been lost on Queensland roads this year.

"This Christmas, we just want to see everyone make it home safely and enjoy the time spent with loved ones.

"We don't want to meet you on the worst day of your life, this Christmas period."

A serious crash at Mango Hill, north of Brisbane, resulted in one person being transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition this evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Thornbill and Tattler streets just after 6pm.

