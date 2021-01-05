Shoni’s coffee creating a buzz in Brooms Head

After spending a year in Brooms Head after arriving from Canada, Shoni Colgan has opened her own business Shoni's Coffee Buzz for the summer holidays at the coastal village.

After spending a year in Brooms Head after arriving from Canada, Shoni Colgan has opened her own business Shoni's Coffee Buzz for the summer holidays at the coastal village.

With the coastal village of Brooms Head at full capacity over the summer school holidays, there was no better time for Shoni Colgan to open her new coffee van business.

After just one week of operation, it’s safe to say that her work has made a buzz in the town.

“The first few days were crazy, I ran out of milk one day last week so people were going back to their own caravans, getting their own milk and bringing it to me so I could make them a coffee,” she said.

“People were trying almond and lactose free and soy (milk), they wouldn’t normally be doing that they said but they were doing that so that was quite fun.”

Shoni’s Coffee Buzz opened last week, and in keeping with the bee theme was not just selling coffee but also some exotic fares like local honey, honey fermented garlic and turmeric lattes.

“I’m just kind of getting a feel for the needs of the caravan park and the locals. Once the holidays are over, I might see what kind of baked goods I can do, maybe some meat pies, just to see how they go.

“Right now focusing I’m on the coffees and getting them out, but we had a Nacho night on Wednesday, and on Sunday a desert night with a bit of life music.

“It’s going to find a life of it’s own, that’s the whole point.”

After spending a year in Brooms Head after arriving from Canada, Shoni Colgan has opened her own business Shoni's Coffee Buzz for the summer holidays at the coastal village.

Shoni said she was thrilled with the response from locals and visitors alike.

“It’s such a great crowd out here, it’s so friendly,” she said.

“I’ve been in Brooms Head since January last year. I had a transport company back in Canada for the past six years so I was driving through oilfields for that.

“I really like being self-employed, and not being chained to certain hours and certain people so I came here in January with the intention of moving back to Australia because I had been away for 15 years and I did some travelling around for the first couple of weeks.

“Some people that I met in Brisbane asked why don’t I come down to Brooms Head because it’s a lot nicer and there’s sunshine so I came here in January and have not left.

“I met my boyfriend here in January so it’s a bit of a love story attached as well so we fell in love and I can’t see myself anywhere else now.”