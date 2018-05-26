Two injured in school shooting, shooter detained

TWO people are in critical condition after a shooter opened fire at a United States middle school, with a suspect taken into custody, the New York Post reports.



The shooting occurred just after 8am at Noblesville West Middle School in the state of Indiana, local station WDTN reported.



One victim is a 13-year-old girl and the other is an adult, according to the report.



A suspect is in custody, police spokesman John Perrine said on Twitter.



One student told News 8 that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.

A teacher inside of the school said students are being moved to the high school where families could pick them up.



Some students were being kept in closets and being told buses would take them to the high school.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.



She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

Noblesville, which is about 32 kilometres northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.

The middle school has about 1300 students from grades 6-8.

This attack comes exactly one week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.