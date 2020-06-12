Shooter of Ibrahim’s bodyguard’s son sentenced

SHOOTING VICTIM: Nemilote 'Nim' Ngata (right) with John Ibrahim. Ngata was shot in Coffs Harbour on February 10, 2018.

A local man who shot the son of John Ibrahim's bodyguard in Coffs Harbour has been sentenced.

Peter Shane Andrew Maryvale has been given a gaol sentence of three years and seven months for reckless wouding.

With time already spent behind bars and a 10 per cent reduction due to Maryvale's guilty plea, he will be first eligible for parole on December 24, 2020.

Maryvale, who was 27 at the time, shot Nim Ngata on February 10, 2018, at around 6.30pm at Ridge Street.

The ex-Nomads bikie, better known as 'Nim', was on bail pending an appeal for affray, assault and traffic charges when he was shot in the hand and shoulder. The shooting came just months after his father, Semi 'Tongan Sam' Ngata, was shot in the back.

Friends of Ngata told the media he was crippled by drug addiction. He moved to Sandy Beach from Sydney to get clean. Ngata was reported to have been on police radar since his late teens.

In March 2017, police found Ngata slumped behind the wheel of a 4WD in a lane off the Pacific Highway at Woolgoolga. He had a cocktail of ice, MDMA and diazepam in his system.

After a traffic offender program, he apparently told a supervisor: "I can't believe how quickly a split-second bad choice can change everyone's life, I have learnt my lesson."

After the Ridge Street shooting Ngata was dropped off at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus and underwent surgery and was released from hospital. Ngata's father travelled up to be by his son's hospital bed.

He was seen outside hospital smoking a cigarette and wearing a singlet with Ibrahim's face - it was the first time he had been spotted in public since he was shot outside Ibrahim's mother's house in Merrylands.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command formed Strike Force Ebal to investigate the incident. Following inquiries, Maryvale was arrested in Grafton on May 29.

Maryvale was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged and remanded in custody.