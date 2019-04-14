Man dies after Love Machine nightclub shooting

A shooting has occurred at the Love Machine nightclub in Melbourne.

A MAN has died and three others have been wounded in a horror shooting outside a popular Prahran nightclub.

Four people were taken to hospital, with two in a critical condition, in the altercation outside Love Machine nightclub about 3.20am.

Police confirmed just after 11.50am that a 37-year-old man from Narre Warren South had since died in hospital.

A 28-year-old and a man remains in a critical condition at the Alfred Hospital.

Two other men, aged 50 and 29, are understood to also be in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene of an early morning shooting outside the Love Machine nightclub in Prahran. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

Resident Daniel witnessed the aftermath after being woken by what he said were at least three gunshots.

"Everyone took so long to get here and then all hell broke loose," he said.

"I thought originally they had someone pinned down and on the ground but then some dude was bouncing around more than anyone else."

He saw police had someone in handcuffs and up against the wall.

He said despite the shooting, the club continued to operate with music blaring.

"I expected to see a flood of people but there wasn't," he said. "Once police arrived at the scene they were yelling, "Get out of the way, get out of the way, move back."

Police are examining the scene of the shooting for forensic evidence. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen Smith

A forensic officer kneels to gather evidence at the scene of the shooting. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen SmithVING

Red police markers denoting evidence can be seen on the street and footpath outside the nightclub, and up along Little Chapel St, Malvern Rd and down Chapel St.

Police are carefully collecting discarded clothing and other evidence at the scene.

Local resident Edie, who didn't want to disclose her surname, said that a shooting is rare in this neighbourhood.

"There is a bit of trouble around here, but it's usually fighting and stabbings," she said.

"It's scary because it's right on your doorstep - it could have happened to one of us."

Paramedics and police swarmed the shooting scene. Picture: Raja Shaker/Facebook

An item of clothing was left in the street following the shooting. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen Smith

Malvern Rd is closed to traffic between Chapel St and Surrey Rd.

Discarded clothes litter the street outside the nightclub's entry, and blood splatters can be seen in the pavement between Little Chapel St and Chapel St.

Seven's Sunday Sunrise spoke with a security guard at the club said he had no idea there had been a shooting outside and there was no panic inside the venue, which was still operating.

Police are urging anyone with video footage of the incident or information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.