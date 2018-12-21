SHOOTING STARS: Three-on-three series takes over Clarence

HIGH-OCTANE HOOPS: CLB 3X3 founder Matthew Hollard and Yvette Williams are excited to host their first tournament in Grafton at JJ Lawrence Fields.

BASKETBALL: The action at South Grafton's JJ Lawrence Field will be fast and furious this weekend as CLB 3X3 bring their high-octane action to town.

The FIBA accredited competition will welcome basketballers from across the North Coast to the region, with three-person teams going head to head in both junior and senior divisions.

The team at CLB, which stands for Champions League Basketball, also entertained the region with a free shootaround last night with organisers also taking the opportunity to undertake last-minute sign-ups.

It is the first time the team has been to the Grafton region, and organiser Yvette Williams said they are excited to see the talent on offer.

"We love coming to these major regional centres,” she said. "The major city centres get flooded with tournaments like this, but its rare to get them in the country areas.

"There is a great basketball community in this region and we want to tap into that.

"We have had great success in places like Wagga Wagga and we are hoping Grafton will just be another like that. If all goes to plan we want to bring this event back here for the following two years.”

This weekend's round, which starts with junior action today before seniors take the court tomorrow, is also part of the CLB 3X3 series with players chasing all-important FIBA ranking points.

The points are also used by the Australian Olympic selection committee, so it is a good draw card to bring some of the major city's best players.

"We don't know how many of our elite players will follow us up here, obviously Christmas time is hard for travel, but they always put on a good show for the crowds,” Williams said.

The organisation has brought their own FIBA international standard half court and hoop which has been set up on top of the existing courts at JJ Lawrence Field.

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids and spectators with a giant interactive game of basketball connect four, as well as the oversized inflatable Wilson basketball.

The tournament has been well supported by the Clarence Valley Council as part of its Sports Tourism program as well as local businesses Sportspower Grafton and the Village Green Hotel.

"There will be plenty of prize packs and giveaways over the weekend, so everybody should make sure they get out and come down for some great action,” Williams said.

Games will be played under FIBA three-on-three rules on a half-court surface, with all goals worth one point and any outside the three-point line worth two.

Matches will have a time limit of 10 minutes or first to score 21 points.

"The games are always fast-paced and there is plenty of court time for everyone,” Williams said.