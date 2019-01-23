Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was shot at Brunswick Heads has been released from hospital.
A man who was shot at Brunswick Heads has been released from hospital. Trevor Veale
Crime

Shooting victim recovering as investigation continues

Liana Turner
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:45 AM

A MAN who was shot in the head at Brunswick Heads has been released from hospital.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager detective inspector Brendon Cullen said police had spoken at length to the victim but were still appealing for further information.

A 37-year-old man was sleeping in his Subaru station wagon on the Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve access road when he awoke to a man tapping on the window about 5.45am last Friday.

He spoke with the man, who fired two shots from a handgun, one of which struck him in the forehead.

With no one yet charged, Det Insp Cullen urged anyone who may be able to assist police to come forward.

"We're really appealing for anyone that may have dashcam from around the time of the incident," he said.

The attacker was described only as being a man with an Australian accent and carrying a dark-coloured handgun and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

brunswick heads editors picks northern rivers crime shooting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Horse trainer sentenced for assault

    premium_icon Horse trainer sentenced for assault

    Crime 'If you hit me with that again I'll punch you'

    Pill thief sentenced for pharmacy break and enter

    premium_icon Pill thief sentenced for pharmacy break and enter

    Crime 18-year-old faces court over break in at Stanfords Pharmacy Maclean

    Australia 'hotbed of Satanic possession' says busy exorcist

    premium_icon Australia 'hotbed of Satanic possession' says busy exorcist

    Religion & Spirituality Battle between good and evil is reaching fever pitch, says priest

    Focus on Grafton kids not immigration, urges child expert

    premium_icon Focus on Grafton kids not immigration, urges child expert

    Health Policy-makers ignoring the needs of at-risk children, says expert