SHOOTINGSTAR

FOCUS: Grafton apprentice jockey Olivia Pickering will be aiming to retake the top spot in the Rising Star Series. Matthew Elkerton

CLASS 3 HCP: Two weeks ago Grafton apprentice Olivia Pickering was leading the Racing NSW Rising Star Apprentice Series.

But a three-meeting suspension cost her top spot, with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott apprentice Rachel King ascending the ranks.

Now, Pickering is back on track and she is on the hunt for the crown again as she pilots Camillo for local trainer David Kelly in the Clarence Valley Septics Class 3 Hcp (1410m), a heat of the Rising Star Series.

"I am out there to win this series, it would just be a dream come true,” she said. "If I can get the win on Camillo, I will join Rachel at the top of the leaderboard again.”

Pickering is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Grafton jockey Matt McGuren who won the series when he was apprenticed to Alan Ryan in 2012.

Indentured to local trainer Shane Everson, Pickering was sidelined for a careless riding charge, but said she learned a lot from the mistake.

Olivia Pickering eases Jack Strikes Back home in Race 2 at Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan

"I hate being forced out of race riding, but I really think it has helped me become a better rider,” she said. "I am now more aware on the track, and I know the limitations.”

Pickering spent extra hours on her race horse simulator at home, which has become part of the furniture in her lounge room.

"I work really hard to perfect my riding,” she said. "I am in the gym at least two days a week, doing track work most days, and on the simulator at home whenever I get the time.”

The work has paid off with Pickering securing two wins in the past fortnight including on Desirable Miss for Ross Stitt at Coffs Harbour last week.

That win meant Pickering lost a kilo off her weight claim allowance, with the apprentice now only claiming two kilograms. It is a tough change, but one that she has welcomed.

"I think losing the claim has made me feel a lot more confident,” she said. ”You lose it for a reason, and it means I am doing the right thing and winning races.”

She will need all that confidence and then some today, when she launches an assault from out wide in barrier 11 at Grafton.

"I think it is a strong race, there are a few horses who will be up there at the end, but I think she has a good chance,” Pickering said.

"I haven't done any work on him before, this will be our first time but I am not nervous one bit. I am confident in the horse, and I have been riding long enough to be able to keep a lid on my nerves.”