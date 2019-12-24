Shop window explodes inside shopping centre

The window of an exclusive boutique shop in a shopping centre suddenly exploded, spraying glass as shoppers raced around on Christmas Eve.

Westfield Bondi Junction customers immediately began screaming when the window of American luxury accessories brand Tory Burch appeared to suddenly combust about 1pm on Tuesday.

It is not believed anybody was injured in the incident.

The shattered window at the Tory Burch at Westfield Bondi Junction. Picture: Daily Telegraph

The mysterious explosion is believed to have been caused by a someone knocking over a store mannequin in the store, according to a nearby shop assistant.

"Apparently a mannequin fell and it was the nose of the mannequin that hit the glass. It was like an emergency hammer," she said.

"It was very odd to happen especially today, right before Christmas.

"It just cracked and it was a shower of glass. It kind of all just fell.

"It was lucky no one was standing right next to it."

Shocked shoppers outside the Tory Burch store after the window shattered. Picture: Daily Telegraph

Another shop assistant said he believed no one was injured in the incident.

"It was safety glass so everyone is fine," he said.

Westfield Bondi Junction centre management staff said they did not know what had caused the incident.

NSW Police and NSW Ambulance said they had no record of the incident.

This is the second incident involving Westfield shopping centres, after shoppers were knocked over and injured, with five taken to hospital, when the crowd surged as the prize-filled balloons were released during Westfield Parramatta's "mega balloon drop" at midnight on Tuesday.