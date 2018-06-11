Shopkeeper closes store after 'life-threatening stabbing'

In CCTV shop footage shown before the District Court in Ipswich, Leichhardt shop keeper Cheng Hoa Chang is seen to throw a chair at the armed bandit, alleged by the Crown to be Tung Ngoc Hoang.

AN IPSWICH businessman closed up his shop after suffering a serious injury when stabbed through his left arm by a knife-wielding robber.

The injured shopkeeper lost litres of blood from the wound and may have died if not for medical intervention.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said from Crown evidence before the court in the case of Hoang's co-accused, Alexander William Flenady, it was Hoang who entered the suburban shop at night with a knife, while Flenady remained outside as a look-out.

Flenady, 28, appeared in custody and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with violence when armed in company at Leichhardt on June 27, 2017; and unlawfully doing grievous bodily harm to Mr Chang.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the attempted robbery took place at 6.15pm at Leichhardt Takeaway.

Flenady's co-accused had walked in and confronted Ms Cheng Ling, the sister of Mr Chang. He demanded money but Ms Ling said she did not have any.

She yelled out "he's got a knife" to alert Mr Chang who threw a chair at Hoang.

The would-be robber slashed Mr Chang's forearm with the knife then attempted to stab him in the stomach.

Both men ran from the shop.

Ms Thompson said Mr Chang suffered a 15-20cm laceration to his forearm, and a smaller knife wound, which

"would be life threatening" without medical treatment. The court heard that Mr Chang and his sister closed the shop and returned to Taiwan after suffering significant financial loss.

The engineer was still suffering from being stabbed, the injury apparently affecting the use of his left hand.

At the time of the attempted shop robbery Flenady was on a suspended sentence and probation for other matters.

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle said Flenady began using drugs at age 20.

Flenady has been held in custody since June last year, Mr Hardcastle saying he was now held in protection after receiving a beating in jail.

Flenady was sentenced to three years jail for the grievous bodily harm offence and two years jail for the attempted robbery, served concurrent.

Judge Lynch did not declare the 346 days already spent in custody as time served, and ordered his release to parole on October 7.

Flenady will then be subject to supervised parole.

The charges against Tung Ngoc Hoang remain before court.