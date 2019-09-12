Menu
This new quilt cover is perfect for the summer months and only $18 for the queen size.
Lifestyle

Shopper frenzy over $18 Kmart doona

by Hannah Paine
12th Sep 2019 6:30 PM

If you're looking to give your place a spring refresh but are on a budget then you're in luck.

Kmart have unveiled their new homewares range just in time for the beginning of spring and it includes some seriously swoon-worthy pieces at bargain prices.

New items include a stylish doona cover set in a pastel pink and green leaf pattern, which retails for just $18 for the queen set.

 

View this post on Instagram

Welcome To My Tropical Bedroom ! . How Bright and colourful is this Alika Quilt Cover . . Set king size $24 @kmartaus Botanical cushion $8 @kmartaus Round outdoor pink cushion @kmartaus Pink fluffy rug $19 @kmartaus Scandi shoe rack $35 @kmartaus Trailing plant $9 @kmartaus Gold leaf on stand $5.50 @kmartaus Little pots Kmart sprayed green with @whiteknightpaints Spray paint Pictures my note book hack $2.50 for pack of 2 books @kmartaus Rattan Tray $10 @kmartaus Glass bottle $1.50 Pink velvet lamps $15 @kmartaus . . . . So there you go my fresh style today 😀 . . . . . . . #kmarthackqueen #kmarthallshead #kmarthomedecor #mykmarts #botanical #greenandpink #mydecor #mybedroomvibe #myhouseidea #lovemybedroom #bedroominspo #mydreamdecor #homesweethome #mybedroomstyle #cotquiltsets #interiordesign #interior4you1 #inspoforyou #kmartaddictsunite #kmartaddict #leafprint #mytropicalparadise #bedroominterior #bedroomdesigns

A post shared by Kmart Hack Queen 👸🏼 (@kmarthackqueen) on

Shoppers have been quick to praise the new quilt cover on social media, labelling it as a "must have for a spring bedroom" and "so pretty".

 

 

Other items to hit Kmart in time for the warmer months include these oh-so-chic melamine tumblers in blue which cost just $7 for four and a $13 framed print of umbrellas on the beach.

These tumblers are perfect for outdoor entertaining.
If it's furniture or storage you're after, Kmart also have a bamboo three-drawer storage unit for $12, a stylish charcoal chair for $69 and a marble side table for $49.

This bamboo three drawer storage unit.
While Kmart's latest homeware items are sure to be popular, last month one of the department store's products gained internet notoriety for all the wrong reasons.

The instructions on the slow cooker contained a rather unfortunate error.
An Aussie mum spotted a hilarious X-rated typo on her Kmart slow cooker, posting it in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to point out the mistake.

Anyone else see what's wrong in this picture? #welldonekmart #idonthaveoneofthosesorry," she wrote.

The woman shared an image of the appliance's warning instructions, which read: "C*ck only in this container", instead of cook.

While this beach print will brighten up any room.
Other new items include this chair and marble side table.
