Shoppers rage over four-hour Big W queue

Early morning shoppers wanting a bargain in Big W's toy sale have been left fuming by wait times of up to four hours in a virtual queue.

Frustrated customers have taken to social media, posting screenshots of the waiting page and saying they've been waiting for hours already.

"Was not expecting a queue at this time of the morning," one annoyed shopper wrote at 2am.

Big W is warning customers in the virtual queue that there is a "very high number of shoppers" in its so-called "waiting lounge".

News.com.au has contacted Big W for comment.

Shoppers have been waiting for hours this morning to pick up a bargain.

Other disappointed parents have flooded the Big W Mums Facebook group, reporting glitches and errors with their orders as well as multiple claims the website had crashed.

"Sites crashed. It's added my wish list like 900 times!! And I can't go to edit my cart. Anyone else having this problem?" one said alongside a photo of her cart with more than $17,000 of items in it.

"Grrr... Added everything to my cart without issues, go to edit cart or checkout and I get this.... Come (on) Big W, kids will wake up any minute," another said.

Another woman said glitches meant that the three items in her virtual shopping cart cost more than $3000.

One woman reported a glitch that has seen more than $17,000 worth of toys added to her cart that she doesn’t want. Picture: Facebook/Big W Mums

For parents, the Big W toy sale is a big deal if you want to pick up a bargain for your child.

Usually there's a mad midnight trolley rush as doors open, with many shoppers jostling elbow-to-elbow as they swoop on the best toy deals.

This year though, the sale was began early online because of coronavirus safety fears.

While stores will host the sale, it won't begin until Thursday to prevent the usual midnight crowds jostling for that prized toy at to the popular sale.

Strict social distancing rules will continue to apply meaning customers must stay 1.5m apart from each other and stores won't be opening at midnight.

However, the sale will be extended by a week and parents will be able to shop the sale from home and arrange a contactless pick up from stores or home delivery.

During last year's sale videos and photos shared on social media revealed the mayhem that ensued across Australia.

Parents flooded stores for the chance to get their hands on some of the hottest kids' toys at heavily discounted prices.

One woman shared clips of hordes of parents armed with empty trolleys, all eagerly waiting to be let in at midnight.

There have been scenes of chaos in stores in previous years.

She later shared a second clip showing the eager crowds being let in as the shutters rolled open, suggesting she worked at the store.

"Toy sale madness at Narellan," she captioned the video in Facebook group Big W Families Australia.

The short clip caused a stir online, with many of the group's 56,000 members in shock at the scenes that were unfolding.

"OMG I can't believe how many people actually go at midnight," one said.

Another added: "This is so crazy."

Others described the frenzy as a "total sh*t show", while one mum described eagerly excited shoppers as "lunatics".

"People were actually running like lunatics," she said, describing the chaos in her local store.

Another mum posted there were "people waiting" at the Penrith store before midnight, while another shared a selfie outside Epping, both in NSW.

