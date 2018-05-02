Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Koala has been nicknamed, Caramello. Picture: Coles
The Koala has been nicknamed, Caramello. Picture: Coles
Offbeat

Koala raids dairy section at Coles

by Ben Graham
2nd May 2018 4:46 PM

SHOPPERS could not believe what they were seeing as a koala strolled though supermarket in South Australia and made its way to the dairy section.

The furry intruder swung by Dernancourt Coles just outside Adelaide this morning and amazed customers stopped to take pictures. Staff even nicknamed the unexpected visitor, Caramello.

Shoppers whipped out their smartphones to capture the moment when the marsupial ambled through the store. Picture: Coles
Shoppers whipped out their smartphones to capture the moment when the marsupial ambled through the store. Picture: Coles

"No one saw it sneak in, but it was found in the dairy section," Coles spokeswoman said.

"Our team made sure customers gave the koala plenty of space, and a customer contacted the local wildlife authority."

Presumably not satisfied with the range of cheeses, the Aussie legend only spent between five to ten minutes in the supermarket, before it idled out and went on with its koala business.

The Coles spokeswoman added that a wildlife authority checked on the mammal's welfare and it is said to be doing fine.

adelaide australia coles koala offbeat

Top Stories

    Sorry tree torn from ground

    Sorry tree torn from ground

    News The 10-year anniversary of the apology to the stolen generation - that was pretty significant occasion. I'm really sad that it has happened.”

    Under the hammer for unpaid rates

    Under the hammer for unpaid rates

    Council News Clarence Valley Council is now collecting on unpaid rates

    Are you ready to get colourful?

    Are you ready to get colourful?

    Family Fun Find out where Colour Carnivale will happen

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    News “She told me that boys were calling her a slut, she was 12."

    Local Partners