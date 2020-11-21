Menu
Should the application be successful, residents of Gulmarrad, Townsend and Brooms Head won’t have to travel as far for their groceries.
News

Shopping centre planned for Lower River

Jenna Thompson
21st Nov 2020 12:00 AM
A DEVELOPMENT application lodged with Clarence Valley Council on Thursday has revealed bold plans for a shopping centre in Gulmarrad.

A spokesperson for civil engineering firm Newton Denny Chapelle, the applicant of DA 2020/0729, confirmed that, along with a shopping centre, included in the 71-lot subdivision are 67 residential lots, a drainage reserve and a park.

The residential lots are expected to range from 700sm up to 1475sm in keeping with what has already been developed in Gulmarrad.

Should the DA be successful, the spokesperson revealed that the shopping centre will include a small supermarket, speciality shops and a tavern.

