Shoppingworld bans the smokers

Gail Turnbull, Deb Wright and Cass McKechnie of Solid Mob regional Indigenous Tobacco program - helping promoting anti-smoking and Shoppingworld ban on smoking. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'VE had to walk the gauntlet of smokers at the entry of Grafton Shoppingworld, there's some good news for you.

Grafton Shoppingworld is implementing smoke free exclusions around the building entry points and external awning areas this week and has partnered with local health organizations in order to "spread the word".

Grafton Shoppingworld has responded to increasing calls for action on perimeter smoking through a strategic partnership with Bullinah Aboriginal Health Service and Northern NSW Health Services.

It will be impossible to miss the Smoke Free message with a combination of entry bollard and building signage delineating the smoke free zone at all Centre entries.

Members of the "Solid Mob" - Bullinah Aboriginal Health Services & Northern NSW Health will be on hand this week providing support and information to those needing assistance with health and how to quit smoking advice.

Grafton Shoppingworld Centre Manager Brendan Wilson said he was pleased that the Centre was able to partner with local health services to utilize the Centre's key role in the region to spread the message.

"As a Centre, we are on board with the implementation of smoke free zones at all entry points, which extends our coverage from the underground carpark to all of the under awning and external verandah areas," he said.

"The bollard signage helps us both define the smoke free zones and also give people a point of reference for where they can go for support to quit or reduce smoking.

"The support of "Solid Mob" is much appreciated and we are happy to have them help us with unique "No Smoking" signage and by providing direct customer information this week."

Mr Wilson said that Shoppingworld was a vibrant retail and meeting place for the wider region and the best venue to both practice and promote a smoke free environment for patrons.

The NSW Smoke Free environment Act of 2000 is NSW Law, restricting smoking in enclosed spaces, restaurants, eating areas and from building entry points.