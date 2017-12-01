SHOPPO: Three decades of serving Grafton

THE shopping environment of Grafton changed forever when Grafton Shoppingworld first opened on December 1 in 1987.

Consumer habits continued to evolve as the retail centre grew over the next three decades.

"Stage one was Woolworths and about 35 shops, stage two was Big W and increased to about 45 and stage three which was completed on November 24 in 2008 was Coles, Target, Dan Murphy's and 85 shops," Grafton Shoppingworld centre manager Greg Hayes said.

Centre manager Greg Hayes enjoying the Grafton Shoppingworld 30th birthday celebrations on 1st December, 2017. Bill North

Yesterday management brought out the cake and memorabilia to help celebrate Grafton Shoppingworld's 30th Anniversary.

"We've got some old posters, advertising from opening day, and history on the wall with photos of before, during and after the development."