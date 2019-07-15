Menu
Short delay as Queensland Nickel trial kicks off

by Vanessa Marsh
15th Jul 2019 12:48 PM
CLIVE Palmer has arrived at court ahead of the mammoth trial over the collapse of his Queensland Nickel refinery.

The trial, which is expected to run for at least two months, is scheduled to begin in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning.

The Queensland billionaire is expected to ask for the trial to be delayed after a key defence witness became "incapacitated".

Palmer was upbeat outside court, telling journalists he wasn't trying to delay the trial.

"No we will be looking forward to bringing the liquidators to account for their disgraceful behaviour in destroying 3000 jobs in North Queensland," he said.

Palmer last week filed an application asking for the trial to be adjourned after key witness Peter Dinoris became "incapacitated" and "unavailable" to give evidence in the trial.

In his application, Mr Palmer said Mr Dinoris, a former liquidator, was engaged as an expert in the case in August 2017.

"Since that time, Mr Dinoris has been able to acquire a very comprehensive understanding of the factual circumstances of this complex matter and of the issues which are in dispute in this proceeding ... ," Mr Palmer's application said.

"The deep understanding of those matters which Mr Dinoris has obtained over a period of almost two years is something which simply cannot be replicated in the time currently available before trial."

Queensland Nickel collapsed in January 2016, leaving 800 people out of work and with hundreds of millions of dollars of debt.

The Supreme Court trial was brought by liquidators seeking to claw back an estimated $200 million from Mr Palmer and his companies.

The case has been adjourned until this afternoon for legal argument with the trial now expected to begin tomorrow morning.

