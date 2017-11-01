Short stories capture the Clarence Valley

PROUD RESULT: Author Claire Aman's debut book of short stories inspired by the Clarence Valley has been launched in Grafton.

THE Clarence Valley has a new and emerging author in the shape of Grafton resident Claire Aman. Claire's first full-length book Bird Country, is a selection of 16 short stories. It was officially launched in Melbourne in September this year.

In travelling to Melbourne for the launch, Claire and her husband Alex Purvis decided "to go the long way as it's too boring to just travel down the highway”. "The long way” meant travelling to Victoria via the Kimberley. Their trip, undertaken on motorbikes took over two and a half months, travelling over 12,000 km through the heart of Australia. The pair trekked along the Oonadatta Track, Tanami Road, the Nullarbor Plain, as well as a few other dusty outback roadways.

Back in Grafton after their amazing adventure, Claire launched her book locally on Tuesday, at the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Garden. Barbara Fahey performed introductions, while Keira Ellingwood read an extract from the book.

It is fitting that there was a launch for the book in Grafton not only because the author is a local resident but also because the Clarence Valley provides the backdrop for most of the stories.

These tales tug at the heart strings and are simple stories about ordinary people. They are relatable, from a story of a father's difficulty in telling his young daughters about their mother's passing to the Clarence River featured "Sailor's Tale” which tells of a family saying their final goodbyes to their father/grandfather.

The book and some of the stories contained in the book have already attracted accolades including the Wet Ink/CAL Prize, Hal Porter Prize and EJ Brady Award

Claire says Bird Country was 20 or so years in the making. On her way to work in Grafton, from Kangaroo Creek, Claire would create stories in her imagination, to pass the time.

"Writing is very healing. It lets you think very slowly about things that have happened. It allows you to give experiences to your character rather than keep them within yourself.”

Claire says, "I'd like to encourage people to write. It would be great to have a writing group in Grafton. We could go and sit by the Clarence River and write about what's happening at that moment.”

Bird Country will be for sale at the Jacaranda Souvenir Shop in Shoppingworld during Jacaranda Week. Local newsagents will also stock it, or it can be bought online.

If anyone is interested in being part of a writing group with Claire, please contact claireaman@westnet.com.au