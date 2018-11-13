Short term holiday rental rules on the drawing board

How much did the GM spend this year?

Simon Hughes

Declaration of climate emergency

Clarence Valley Council could declare a a climate emergency at the Corporate Governance and Works meeting and push for greater action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

At recent meetings of the community Climate Change Advisory Committee the committee has expressed concerns with the lack of progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions as highlighted in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change September 2018 report.

This report raises considerable concerns that mitigation actions are not progressing quickly enough to keep the earth's warming to below the Paris agreement of 2°C.

Regional airport master plan

The same meeting will also vote on the master plan for the Clarence Valley Regional Airport and the draft that will be put on public exhibition.

The master plan presents two options for the planning period at the airport. The options are designed to provide flexibility for council to accommodate future demand and development at the airport.

The plans are underpinned by consistent land use precincts and endeavour to complement the existing infrastructure through providing additional facilities for passengers as well as airport operations and provide the basis for future alternative development to stimulate ongoing operations at the airport.

General managers expenses

In the 12 months from July 2017 to June 2018, council general manager Ashley Lindsay spent $6587 on mobile phone and internet costs, newspaper subscriptions, conferences, and business travel.

Short-term holiday rental

The Department of Planning and Environment has released a draft planning framework to regulate short-term rental accommodation and invites feedback from councils and the broader community by 16 November.

They will discuss council submitting an expression of interest to reduce the number of days a short term holiday rental can be used as exempt for complying with development to 180 days per year. They will also discuss allowing an approval pathway on merit for the rental in excess of 180 days where the host is not present.