Shortbread need not be sweet

'Tis the season to throw a party, and these moreish little savoury shortbreads are the perfect snack to serve with drinks. I love this recipe because you can prepare the dough up to two weeks before and freeze it in an airtight container. Thaw overnight in the fridge and you're ready to bake. Either way, there won't be many left on the plate at the end of the night.

SAVOURY SHORTBREAD

Makes 24

INGREDIENTS

100g fresh parmesan cheese, finely grated

100g unsalted butter, chopped, at room temperature

1 tbsp fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped (about two 120mm sprigs)

3/4 cup plain flour

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

3 tbsp flax seeds

METHOD

Place grated parmesan, butter, rosemary, flour and cayenne pepper (if using) in a food processor and pulse until mixture forms a dough. If you don't have a food processor you can use a stand mixer with a dough hook.

Place dough on a square of foil, seal and refrigerate for one hour or until firm or roll into a log before chilling.

Preheat oven to 180C.

Method 1: Using baking paper top and bottom, roll ball of dough out to 5mm thick and cut shortbread out with a biscuit cutter; squeeze scraps into a ball and roll out again, cutting more biscuits.

Method 2: If you rolled the dough into a log, using a sharp knife cut 5mm thick circles.

Line two oven trays (reusing the baking paper) and lay the biscuits out, leaving a little room for spreading.

Sprinkle with flax seeds and press gently.

Bake 12-13 minutes or until light golden (they will darken slightly after baking). Remove from oven and let stand for five minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container in a dark place for up to a week.

