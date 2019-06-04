Menu
A car crashed into a ditch near a bus stop on Deep Creek Rd near Ulmarra.
Shortcut to trouble: Quick trip to work puts kids at risk

Tim Howard
TIM JARRETT
by and
4th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
WORKERS taking shortcuts to the new Grafton jail site could be placing the lives of schoolchildren and road users at risk, says a resident living on one of those roads.

A resident on Deep Creek Rd said the extent of the problem was rammed home to him yesterday when yet another car ran off the road near his home, just metres from where his children wait for the school bus each morning.

"It's the fifth accident we've had near here in the past year and this time it was close to where the kids wait for the bus," he said.

"Something's got to be done. We've got all these jail workers driving along here and it's becoming dangerous.

"These back country roads are just not designed for the heavy traffic we're seeing on them now this development has started."

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous because of where he worked, said workers living in Maclean, Tyndale and Yamba took the turn-off at Ulmarra to use Deep Creek Rd to get to the work site in Avenue Rd, Lavadia.

"They cut across using Deep Creek Rd instead of driving through South Grafton and coming across from past there," he said.

The resident said he was also disgusted with the Clarence Valley Council, the RMS and the construction managers for not improving the safety conditions on the road.

"There's no speed limit signs, nothing to slow down drivers or warn them about the road conditions," he said.

"To pass each other on the road, both cars have to half get off the road. "With so many cars on the road and conditions like that, eventually you're going to have trouble.

"Already we're getting crashes. It's only a matter of time before one gets serious."

John Holland provided a statement to The Daily Examiner after being asked if it was aware of the issues raised by residents and the frequency of accidents along the popular shortcut.

"John Holland takes road safety in the local area seriously," the statement read.

"All workers inducted to the project must sign and agree to the Project Driving Charter and safe driving behaviour is communicated regularly to all workers during daily pre-start meetings."

