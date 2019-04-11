Shorten Sweet for Labor lead in Clarence

THE Federal election may not have been called yet, but for Page, Labor has fired a strong early shot, with Labor leader Bill Shorten making a flying tour of the region yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Examiner, Mr Shorten wasted no time in making his pitch to the people of Clarence Valley.

"We take this seat very seriously because we think we've got the plans for the seat,” he said.

Speaking at the Harwood Sugar Mill after previously announcing radiation treatment facilities, one to be located in Grafton, Mr Shorten said it was good news for the area.

"The announcement of the cancer treatment centre for Grafton is good news,” he said.

"That means thousands of people in the region don't need to go to the Gold Coast or further south to Newcastle just to get the sort of care you should be able to get as an Australia who lives closer to a metropolitan area.”

MILL VISIT: Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten, Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan and Labor Senator Kristina Keneally speak to Harwood Sugar Mill workers during their lunch break yesterday. Adam Hourigan

On his message to the voters of Page, Mr Shorten was clear-cut on the options.

"If you're sick of everything going up except your wages, if you want real action on climate change, if you want to see your schools and hospitals properly funded, if you want that, then you vote Labor and vote Patrick Deegan,” Mr Shorten said.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan, who arrived on Mr Shorten's bus, emblazoned with a full height image of the opposition leader's face, said it had been fantastic to have him tour the area.

"It's been great to be able to spend some time talking to Bill,” Mr Deegan said.

"I've spent some time talking to Bill; talking to him about the fact that since the National Party came to power apprenticeships here have dropped by 40 per cent.

"That's 1000 local kids that haven't been able to get a trade in our region.”

Mr Deegan said with more and more kids heading to the cities to find work, it was something they wanted to turn around.

"Grafton TAFE is half empty,” Mr Deegan said.

"We're going to reinvest and get more courses happening.

"We're going to get local small business confident and able to employ apprentices.

"We think if you give a young person a trade, you set them up for life,” Mr Shorten added.

Earlier, Mr Shorten addressed workers on their lunch break at the Sunshine Sugar Harwood Mill, recalling his last time at the mill was in 2006 with the Australian Workers Union.

Mr Shorten spoke to workers on a variety of issues, including talking about wage increase and penalty rate issues.

"What happens to your wage packet is not in isolation to your vote,” Mr Shorten said.

"When it comes to wages policy, in the last 60 years, this is the lowest period of wages growth.”

He spoke of the rising cost of energy, and Labor's policy on renewable energy and even answered questions on their controversial electric car policy.

He said to them whoever they had voted for in the past didn't matter, but was interested in the future.

"And you've got to ask yourselves who's going to do something for me and my family... we've got a plan for you,” he said.

And though he earlier guessed at a May 18 date for the election, before leaving Mr Shorten said the debate was pointless.

"It's got to be a Saturday, it's got to be in May,” he said.

'It's no skin off my nose if he goes to Yarraralumla tonight, or Sunday.

"We're having an election - let's be honest. Everything they've done since Christmas is about the election anyway.”