Shot bikie ‘Pitbull’ arrested over earlier shooting

A BIKIE and MMA fighter shot eight times on the Gold Coast last week has been arrested for his alleged role in an earlier shooting - one police believe led to the revenge attack on him.

Rebels bikie gang member Gokhan 'Pitbull' Turkyilmaz was peppered with bullets by a group of up to five masked men who stormed his Upper Coomera house last Tuesday night.

Police believe it was revenge for the shooting of a Bandidos bikie, allegedly by a group of Rebels, at the Logan Hyperdome shopping centre on February 4.

Gokhan Turkyilmaz, aka Pitbull, a former MMA fighter and Rebels bikie who was shot at a Gold Coast house last week. Picture: Facebook

The shootings, and the firebombing of a Brendale tattoo parlour owned by Rebels gang member 'Little Mick' Kosenko, has sparked fears of a bikie war.

Turkyilmaz, 33, taunted his attackers on social media after being released from Gold Coast University Hospital last Friday.

'Shot eight times, will take more than that to put me away,' he captioned a Snapchat video.

"I've had harder sparring sessions. I'm alive and well,' he said.

Police sources said Turkyilmaz had been arrested over the Hyperdome shooting and is expected to be charged later today.

His younger brother Emrah, who was arrested last week, is among eight Rebels gang members charged over the Logan shooting.