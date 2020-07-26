Menu
FILE PHOTO (not the alleged weapon): Police seized a bolt action rifle after investigating reports a shot was fired into a Chinderah home on Friday.
Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

Cathy Adams
26th Jul 2020 8:31 AM
A MAN has been charged after allegedly threatening another man with a firearm at Chinderah on Friday.

About 10.45am (July 24), police received reports that a shot had been fired at a home on Anne Street in Chinderah.

Officers were told a man attended the home and threatened the male occupant, who was known to him, before discharging a firearm.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were driving to the location when they spotted a car that was described in the report.

They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 50-year-old man, before he was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Upon searching the man's home and car, police located and seized a bolt action rifle secreted in the boot.

The man was charged with multiple offences relating to firearm possession and trespass.

He was given bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 17.

Inquiries are still continuing to determine whether a firearm was discharged during the incident.

chinderah northern rivers crime tweed byron police
