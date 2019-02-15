Shots fired as farmer and vegans clash

Farmer Jason Parravacini clashes with vegan activist James Warden on his property in Harvey in Western Australia.

Farmer Jason Parravacini clashes with vegan activist James Warden on his property in Harvey in Western Australia.

A frustrated farmer has fired shots after vegans filming his grazing calves have refused to leave his property in Harvey in rural WA.

James Warden, outspoken vegan and member of activist group Direct Action Everywhere, was parked outside Jason Parravacini's home and WA farm. When Mr Parravacini approached the activist, the two began a heated interaction.

Mr Warden asks Mr Parravacini questions about the calves, to which the farmer responds, "It's none of your f***ing business. Like you told me".

Mr Parravacini then asked Mr Warden to stop filming before yanking the keys from the ignition of the car, according to 7 News.

A scuffle then ensues between the two, with the farmer swearing at the activists, "You get the f*** out of my place".

Mr Parravacini can be heard repeatedly requesting not to be filmed and for the activists to leave his property.

"If you don't want to eat meat, by all means," Mr Parravacini said to the activists.

"I'm a primary producer. I'm feeding most of the world. And a lot of people don't complain it's only guys like you so I suggest you move on.

"Youse are tormenting Harvey. Get the hell out of here," he said.

Mr Parravacini then went into his home and got a shot gun, and fired bullets into the distance.

Mr Warden said he was not surprised at the violence.

"These farming communities are an echo chamber for this kind of violence and it does not surprise me whatsoever that they are now targeting and acting in violence towards human beings," Mr Warden said.

James Warden is an outspoken vegan and member of Direct Action Everywhere.

Mr Parravacini disagrees with Mr Warden's version of events, claiming he was provoked by the activists who turned up outside his property.

"They're just fabricating story after story. People have just had enough. If they want to be vegan by all means be vegan, look that's their choice. But just leave us alone."

Direct Action Everywhere last year stormed a Melbourne steakhouse restaurant, in a move that the group's spokeswoman said was intended to "force" its message on the public.

According to the group's then leader, Joanne Lee, "99 per cent of the vegan activist community were passive activism groups".

She said in February last year that the group had a goal of one event per month, including shutting down slaughterhouses.