Two in hospital after Burwood switchboard explosion

Two men have been rushed to hospital, one in a critical condition, after suffering burns following a switchboard explosion in Sydney's inner west.

Ambulances were called to a residential apartment block in Burwood just before 7:00am after reports a fire had broken out due to the switchboard explosion, leaving two men severely burnt.

A 36-year-old male is in a critical condition after suffering severe burns to his face, upper chest, neck and arms, and has been transferred to Concord Hospital.

The second, believed to be a 58-year-old male, received burns to his face and arms and is in a serious but stable condition at Royal North Shore hospital.

Ambulance NSW duty operations manager Jordan Emery said he understood the pair were workman on site, and the cause of the explosion remained unclear.