Two men charged after a verbal dispute turned potentially deadly
Crime

Shots fired, car rammed after dispute escalates

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Nov 2019 12:17 PM
A DISPUTE between two men on a property northwest of Copmanhurst had the potential to turn deadly as shots were allegedly fired.

The two men will face court today after what police were told a verbal dispute occurred between two men known to each other over a domestic issue.

About 9pm, a 43-year-old man attended a home on Smith Creek Road, Smith Creek, and allegedly verbally abused a female resident before a 67-year-old man attended and the pair left the scene.

The 43-year-old returned a short time later allegedly driving a tractor towards the home.

The female resident called the 67-year-old man to return to the property and a short time later he arrived allegedly armed with a rifle.

Police will allege the younger man rammed the 67-year-old's vehicle before the older man discharged a number of shots from a rifle.

The pair were involved in a further altercation before the younger man left the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called and arrested the 43-year-old man a short distance away.

He underwent a breath analysis which allegedly returned a positive result.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.088.

He was charged with two counts of use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and one count of mid-range PCA.

About 11pm, the 67-year-old man attended Copmanhurst Police Station where he was arrested.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with fire firearm in a manner likely to injure persons/property.

Both men were refused bail to face Grafton Local Court Wednesday.

