Two balaclava-clad thieves have fired a gun while holding up a licensed venue before burning their getaway car near Canberra.

The armed men held up the venue on Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, about 12.20am this morning and fired a shot. However, no one was hurt during the robbery.

Police believe they found the thieves' grey Mitsubishi ute on fire nearby. The pair were last seen driving on Pialligo Street, Majura, in a silver sedan.