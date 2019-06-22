Menu
Crime

'Crazy' scene: 'They were lying there bleeding'

by Cloe Read, Patrick Billing
22nd Jun 2019 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
POLICE have arrested a man following a disturbance at Sunnybank in Brisbane's south in which two people were shot.

A resident returned home to find the pair next to a bus stop on Goman Street.

"They were there lying there bleeding waiting for the ambulance," he said.

"You could hear them they were screaming and crying.

"It was crazy."

Police were called to Goman Street around 7.20am where a man and woman were located with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital, the man in a critical condition and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s sustained multiple chest wounds and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman, also in her 30s, suffered multiple leg injuries and was taken to the same hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The resident said the shot couple were accompanied by a big dog, which bit one of the first police on the scene.

"No one was really helping them on the ground because of the big dog," the neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said.

He said another neighbour had purportedly seen the victim being chased around the bus stop by the gunman.

Seven ambulances were on the scene at one point, he said.

A crime scene has been declared at Goman Street and a secondary crime scene has been established at a Fred Pham Crescent, Doolandella home, where police located and arrested the man a short while ago.

A vehicle is also being examined by police after it was seen leaving Goman St and located at the Doolandella address.

editors picks incident injuries police investigation shooting sunnybank hills

