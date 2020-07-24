Should Clarence Valley councillors receive a payrise?

Clarence Valley Council will vote on whether councillors will receive their first pay rise since 2014 at the meeting on July 28, 2020.

Clarence Valley Council will vote on whether councillors will receive their first pay rise since 2014 at the meeting on July 28, 2020.

COUNCILLORS will vote on whether or not they will receive a payrise at the next Clarence Valley Council meeting on Tuesday, July 28 at Maclean Council Chambers.

At a committee meeting on July 21, Mayor Jim Simmons moved a motion to raise councillor pay up to $24,320 a year and mayoral pay up to $60,080. The increases of $6,830 and $24,855 respectively is the maximum allowable under a new category created by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.

If approved it would be the first payrsie for Clarence Valley councillors since 2014.

Much of the response from the community on social media has been scathing and unsympathetic.

On The Daily Examiner Facebook page Jess Hallett suggested "residents that come under the CVC should be voting if the councillors get a payrise".

Former deputy mayor Craig Howe was among those who expressed his opposition to the payrise, referencing Cr Peter Ellem's comment the optics of the decision "won't look that great".

"I'm not a critic of council. However, the optics in this look worse than bad," Mr Howe posted.

"Council is not in a great financial position. It's barely if at all meeting FFTF (Fit For The future) standards.

"Paying more does not necessarily attract 'better candidates', it attracts money hunters.

"I'd prefer someone that cared about the community enough that money wasn't the motivator.

"I personally will be very disappointed if this is accepted."

Paul Hewitt: If it goes through, enjoy your last year in office.

Sue Noddy: Is their reasoning that ratepayers got a rise in their rates so now "we" can afford to give them a pay rise?

Lydia Gabanski: This council does not deserve the pay they have now!

Richards Gwilym: Sack the Clarence Valley Council.

Rebecca Pitt: What a joke, the council charges a fortune for rates compared to Sydney. Not good timing people.

Tammy Shorn Kippax: Money grubbers. Rates are already going up thanks to increased land value, however the council continues cutting back services and offering nothing to help. My opinion they do not deserve a pay rise, especially during COVID crisis.

Several people suggested it was not the right time to consider a pay increase given the current economic climate with so many people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandi Brien: Pay rise cancelled for NSW nurses (and many others). How can council justify a pay rise in this unpredictable time? Regardless of how well (or not) they are doing their job.

Amy Brett: If they give themselves a pay rise they really are clueless to what is going on outside their little bubble right now!

There has also been a significant amount of public outcry on various community groups. A post of DEX article Mayor leads push for maximum payrise shared to the Clarence Valley Rate Payers, Residents & Business Owners page and posing the question whether the proposed payrise totalling $89,022 was warranted attracted more than 130 comments.

Dave Schwarz: Definitely NOT, based solely on the economic situation many ratepayers now find themselves in - on JobSeeker or JobKeeper, the business they work for either on the brink or already gone. What our councillors should have decided IMO is defer any pay rise until we know how the entire valley is faring economically during the COVID crisis. How many people can't afford their rates bills? If we had no mass unemployment, no businesses getting government assistance to survive, then I would accept they deserve a pay increase, they have gone without for the last six years. I note however greed seems to have raised its ugly head; they voted for the MAXIMUM allowed!

Christine Anne: Not on your life, especially with the situation in the country at the moment.

Just because they can does not mean they should.

Robert Sowden: I agree, not at the moment when many others are suffering because of the pandemic.

Gary Reid: Hundred year pandemic, country going into recession, let's give our useless, outdated councillors a pay rise. What a joke.

Mareia Cowper: Poor timing, they should be thinking of their community not their pockets.

Karen Marsden: Not at the moment with the COVID crises. What terrible timing. Shows how out of touch they are and full of arrogance and disrespect for all ratepayers.

Simone Dunn: Well according to the comments in the meeting all the naysayers are "Facebook warriors". Seems there are a lot of Facebook warriors right now.

Personally they really do need some sort of a rise, as there's been nothing for seven years, but now is not the time.