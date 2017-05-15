25°
Should council regulate primitive camping ground?

Tim Howard
| 15th May 2017 8:05 AM
Diggers Camp. Paradise.
Diggers Camp. Paradise.

THE LEVEL of control and scrutiny of campers using the Diggers Headland Reserve could become more intense.

The Clarence Valley Council will vote on Tuesday on recommendations from its corporate governance and works committee to introduce a raft of controls on campers using the primitive camping grounds at Diggers Camp.

The controls include restricting the numbers using the site, implementing computerised booking, monitoring the size of caravans, campers and moveable dwellings, ensuring caravans and campers are self-contained and leave no grey water on-site and conduct a financial audit of the camp to come up with a fee structure.

The recommendations follow a report at the committee meeting looking at 41 submissions the council received when it places the Camping Management Strategy for Diggers Headland on public exhibition.

The council received 16 submissions from campers on the strategy, many of which came from areas outside the Clarence Valley

It also received 13 from residents or owners of holiday accommodation, on the strategy,

The council also received a number of other more general submissions about camping not related to the strategy.

Cr Karen Toms moved the motion to introduce camping restrictions.

The Mayor Jim Simmons, could see advantages in some areas, but was not in favour of reducing the number of campers.

Cr Toms said if the number of campers was not restricted, it would become necessary for the camp site to become larger.

She said for fire safety reasons it was important to have a gap between the campsites.

"A fire that broke out among closely packed campsites could spread quickly and become catastrophic," she said.

Cr Toms also said it was important for big caravans and campers not to leave greywater on the site.

"They can be huge and have washing machines, showers and dishwashers," she said.

"Those big caravans and campers must have tanks to contain that greywater."

"The days of primitive camping are gone."

The vote was Crs Toms, Debrah Novak and Jason Kingsley in favour, Cr Simmons against.

