Previous works on the McFarlane Bridge
News

Should McFarlane bridge be replaced?

Jenna Thompson
3rd Nov 2020 2:00 PM
THE MCFARLANE bridge has undergone further maintenance for the tenth time since 2012.

According to Roads and Maritime Services, the latest works involve "tightening of bolts holding the bridge deck [as] tightening deck bolts reduces bridge noise and wear."

With 10 individual maintenance works in nine years, is it time for it to be replaced?

While other historic structures like Sportsmans Creek bridge at Lawrence and the old bridge at Tabulam, both deemed too costly to maintain, met their end after being replaced, the 110-year-old 17 span timber beam bridge connecting Maclean and Woodford Island has not been earmarked for replacement according to RMS.

"The existing bascule span bridge is considered state significant noting this is one of two in the state, with no plans for replacement," the RMS spokeswoman said.

"The bridge caters for local traffic with existing controls in place to manage the movement of residents and visitors across this part of the Clarence River.

"Any future maintenance works on this historic bridge will be undertaken in consultation with the community, and seek to minimise disruption as much as possible."

 

MAINTENANCE TIMELINE

 

